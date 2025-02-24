Punjab to Bolster Public Health with NCDC Collaboration

In a significant move to enhance public health infrastructure, the Punjab Health and Family Welfare department signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Centre for Disease Control on Monday. The collaboration aims to establish a new branch at the Community Health Centre in Amritsar.

Speaking at the signing ceremony attended by Principal Secretary Kumar Rahul and Dr Amarjeet Kaur, Health Minister Balbir Singh highlighted the MoU's alignment with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 'Sehat Kranti' initiative, promising vital expertise in disease control for Punjab.

This partnership is expected to fortify Punjab's public healthcare system, improving disease surveillance and rapid response to outbreaks, drawing on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to better prepare for future health crises.

