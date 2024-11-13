TIL Limited's Strategic Growth and Financial Resilience Shine in Q2 Results

TIL Limited has released its Q2 FY25 results, reflecting a stable revenue of ₹72.5 Cr and a significant 45.8% growth in EBITDA, amounting to ₹7.3 Cr. The company maintains a strong order book of ₹214 Cr, highlighting robust business momentum.

Key developments include partnerships with Snorkel Europe Limited and a renewed Distribution Sales and Service Agreement with Hyster-Yale Asia-Pacific, reinforcing TIL's strategic market positioning. These alliances, coupled with operational improvements, emphasize TIL's commitment to serving diverse industries and enhancing its infrastructure capabilities.

Led by Chairman Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi and President Alok Kumar Tripathi, TIL's strategic initiatives, including cost optimisation and global alliances, position it for sustained growth in India's industrial landscape. The company's comprehensive product portfolio and manufacturing excellence continue to drive innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)