Left Menu

TIL Limited's Strategic Growth and Financial Resilience Shine in Q2 Results

TIL Limited announces steady revenue and significant EBITDA growth in Q2 FY25, showcasing strategic management and enhanced product offerings. The robust ₹214 Cr order book underlines market confidence. New partnerships and operational improvements signal strong potential in India's infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:52 IST
TIL Limited's Strategic Growth and Financial Resilience Shine in Q2 Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TIL Limited has released its Q2 FY25 results, reflecting a stable revenue of ₹72.5 Cr and a significant 45.8% growth in EBITDA, amounting to ₹7.3 Cr. The company maintains a strong order book of ₹214 Cr, highlighting robust business momentum.

Key developments include partnerships with Snorkel Europe Limited and a renewed Distribution Sales and Service Agreement with Hyster-Yale Asia-Pacific, reinforcing TIL's strategic market positioning. These alliances, coupled with operational improvements, emphasize TIL's commitment to serving diverse industries and enhancing its infrastructure capabilities.

Led by Chairman Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi and President Alok Kumar Tripathi, TIL's strategic initiatives, including cost optimisation and global alliances, position it for sustained growth in India's industrial landscape. The company's comprehensive product portfolio and manufacturing excellence continue to drive innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024