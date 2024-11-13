Left Menu

India Seeks Tariff Flexibility Amid ASEAN FTA Review

India is considering flexibility in tariff concessions under the AITIGA with ASEAN due to increased imports impacting domestic industries. The review, set for November, examines various trade aspects. With ASEAN being a significant trade partner, both sides aim for a 2025 conclusion to negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:40 IST
India Seeks Tariff Flexibility Amid ASEAN FTA Review
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is pushing for flexibility in tariff concessions under the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) review, aiming to protect its domestic industries from rising imports, particularly in steel. The upcoming review negotiations, scheduled for November 19-22, underscore India's efforts to renegotiate terms of the 2009 agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Indian government is advocating for adjustments in customs duty concessions and scheduling, addressing concerns of substantial import increases and FTA misuse by countries such as China. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has voiced the need to rectify imbalances in the current trade pact to support local businesses.

With ASEAN holding an 11 percent share in India's trade, both parties hope for significant progress in talks. The review process involves eight sub-committees tackling issues like market access and technical regulations. Concluding the review by 2025 is pivotal as India tries to eliminate trade barriers and support its industries against inequitable tariff liberalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024