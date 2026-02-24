Left Menu

2 held for extortion call demanding Rs 20 lakh from Faridabad trader

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh extortion money from a trader in Faridabad and threatening to shoot him if he did not comply, the police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 01:05 IST
2 held for extortion call demanding Rs 20 lakh from Faridabad trader
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh extortion money from a trader in Faridabad and threatening to shoot him if he did not comply, the police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Sagar (32), a resident of Kumharwada, and Chetan (23) of Azad Nagar, Ballabgarh. The victim, a resident of Chawla Colony, stated in his complaint that he owns a steel and wooden furniture shop, and on February 22 night, he received a call demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. The trader further said he was threatened that if he did not comply, he would be shot dead. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Ballabgarh City Police Station, and the police arrested the two accused on Monday. ''Both the accused are friends. Accused Sagar previously worked at the complainant's shop. On the night of February 22, they broke the windows of the complainant's shop, called him and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh,'' Faridabad police spokesperson said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles; weighed by software, financials amid revived global tariff angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles; weighed by software, financials amid revived ...

 Global
2
Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turns violent

Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turn...

 India
3
SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026