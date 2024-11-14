Revival of Manhattan Congestion Pricing Plan

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to revive the city's postponed congestion pricing plan in Manhattan, according to sources familiar with the matter. This development comes after the initial plan was shelved indefinitely in June.

The pioneering congestion pricing program, introduced as a first in the United States, initially proposed a $15 toll for passenger vehicles traveling south of 60th Street during daytime hours. It was scheduled to start on June 30. However, with the revised proposal, the base charge will now be $9 for passenger cars, as reported by Gothamist.

This strategic move by Governor Hochul aims to manage traffic and curb emissions in the busy streets of Manhattan, and once again highlights the state's efforts to innovate in urban transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)