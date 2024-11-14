Yellow Line Metro Services Disruption: What Commuters Need to Know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced temporary disruptions to the Yellow Line services due to important construction work. Starting the night of November 14 until November 19, services between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri will be halted after 10.45 pm, affecting three stations.

Closure of these stations—Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18-19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor—will take place nightly until 7.02 am the next morning, according to a DMRC statement. This is caused by ongoing civil work on a 490-metre stretch that crosses Haiderpur Badli Mor.

Commuters will find operations continuing on the remaining Yellow Line sections from Jahangirpuri up to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram during this period. DMRC plans to make announcements at stations and on trains to keep passengers informed about destination and platform details.

