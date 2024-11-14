Left Menu

Yellow Line Metro Services Disruption: What Commuters Need to Know

Metro services on the Yellow Line in Delhi will be temporarily disrupted from November 14 to 19 due to construction work on a key section. Three stations will be closed after 10.45 pm until 7.02 am. Services will continue on other Yellow Line segments during this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:33 IST
Yellow Line Metro Services Disruption: What Commuters Need to Know
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced temporary disruptions to the Yellow Line services due to important construction work. Starting the night of November 14 until November 19, services between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri will be halted after 10.45 pm, affecting three stations.

Closure of these stations—Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18-19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor—will take place nightly until 7.02 am the next morning, according to a DMRC statement. This is caused by ongoing civil work on a 490-metre stretch that crosses Haiderpur Badli Mor.

Commuters will find operations continuing on the remaining Yellow Line sections from Jahangirpuri up to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram during this period. DMRC plans to make announcements at stations and on trains to keep passengers informed about destination and platform details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024