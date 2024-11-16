Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles: Market Reacts to Fed's Signal & Trump's Cabinet Picks

Wall Street's main indexes experienced declines as traders reacted to signals of a slower pace of interest rate cuts from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Despite solid economic data, market expectations for future rate cuts decreased, causing volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 02:33 IST
Wall Street Wobbles: Market Reacts to Fed's Signal & Trump's Cabinet Picks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indices closed in the red on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alluded to a slower pace of interest rate cuts. The market also reacted to the cabinet selections announced by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

In remarks made on Thursday, Powell highlighted ongoing economic growth, a strong job market, and inflation above the Federal Reserve's target of 2% as factors that allow for a cautious approach to future rate cuts. Traders adjusted their expectations, with an increased belief that the Fed will hold rates steady at its December meeting.

Adding to the market's turmoil, economic data showed retail sales and import prices rose more than anticipated in October, which boosted inflation concerns. Moreover, vaccine makers' and food companies' stocks dipped following Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, known for his controversial views on vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024