Solid Growth Amid Uncertain Future: U.S. Economy Faces Challenges

The U.S. economy grew by 2.3% in the last quarter of 2024, driven by consumer spending. However, future growth is uncertain due to President Trump's trade policies, workforce cutbacks, and mass deportations. Inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's target, with potential further risks emerging from government policies.

  • Country:
  • United States

The United States economy maintained a steady growth rate of 2.3% annual in the final quarter of 2024, buoyed by significant year-end consumer spending, according to government reports. This continues a stable trend of growth, though the upcoming year poses several economic uncertainties.

Economic forecasts for 2025 are less certain as President Donald Trump implements trade wars, federal workforce reductions, and mass deportations. These policies may impact the labor market, potentially leading to wage increases that could fuel inflationary pressures.

The Federal Reserve, following a series of interest rate cuts in late 2024, has maintained a steady rate as inflation slows. However, price increases remain above their target, particularly as Trump's proposed taxes on imports and labor market changes loom over the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

