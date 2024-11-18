UK Stocks Tread Cautiously Amid Inflation Concerns; Melrose Surges

UK stock indexes remained largely unchanged on Monday as market participants exercised caution ahead of an important inflation report scheduled for later in the week. This hesitance followed a series of declines over past weeks, with traders anticipating whether the Bank of England will maintain or alter interest rates in December.

Providing some buoyancy to the market was Melrose Industries, which surged by 6.4% after releasing a promising trading update. The company, known for acquiring and revitalizing industrial operations, has seen substantial revenue growth over the past four months, projecting a robust cash flow for 2025. Meanwhile, Cerillion also saw gains after announcing solid annual results.

Despite these positive notes, other sectors did not fare as well. The FTSE 250 saw a slight dip, highlighting domestic challenges ahead of crucial economic data releases. The construction and materials sector witnessed notable declines, alongside a report from Rightmove indicating a seasonal drop in house prices.

