Spain's Immigration Overhaul: Boosting Economy Amid Ageing Demographics

In a strategic move to address its ageing population and bolster economic growth, Spain will legalise approximately 300,000 undocumented immigrants annually for the next three years, Migration Minister Elma Saiz announced. This initiative reflects the country's open stance towards immigration, countering restrictive policies in other European nations.

Launched by Spain's leftist minority coalition government, the reform simplifies the process of obtaining work and residence permits for immigrants. It encourages them to integrate as either self-employed or salaried workers, while ensuring additional labour rights. The policy's backdrop is an expanding economy, driven by skilled migrants filling sector gaps.

Fitch Ratings noted that Spain's net migration in 2022 marked a significant increase, mitigating the impact of the country's ageing native-born population. The reform further extends job seekers' visas and increases work hours for those with study visas, aligning with growth prospects and public opinion about immigration levels.

