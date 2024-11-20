Reckitt Launches Indigenous Muppets to Promote Sanitation

Reckitt, a major player in the consumer health and hygiene sector, marked World Toilet Day by collaborating with over 100 partners, such as Jagran Pehel and Gramalaya. Celebrated under its Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign, the event introduced India's first indigenous muppets, KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar, launched by Ayushmann Khurrana to promote sanitation education among children through engaging methods like animated videos and comics.

This annual observance on November 19 aims to spotlight sanitation's crucial role in fostering healthier communities worldwide. Sanctioned as a United Nations Observance since 2013, the day supports the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and Sanitation for All by 2030. With this year's theme, 'Toilets - A Place for Peace', the emphasis is laid on sustainable sanitation solutions to build a more equitable world. India's Swachh Bharat Mission, initiated in 2014, prominently stands out among global sanitation campaigns with achievements including over five lakh villages attaining ODF Plus status, elevating rural sanitation, and significantly reducing infant mortality rates.

As Reckitt's campaign aims to imbue India with enduring hygiene practices, it leverages the culturally resonant characters KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar to engage children in sanitation education. The initiative, co-created with Sesame Workshop India, plans to extend its reach by training 50,000 muppeteers and releasing content in all 22 regional languages. Leaders from partner organizations, such as Jagran Pehel and AJYS, emphasize the partnership's goal of nurturing a generation aware of the importance of sanitation, thus empowering young minds as advocates for a cleaner, healthier nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)