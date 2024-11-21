Doodhvale Farms Secures $3 Million to Revolutionize India's Dairy Industry

Doodhvale Farms, a pioneering entity in India's premium dairy market, has announced the closure of a $3 million funding round. The round was spearheaded by Atomic Capital, with significant contributions from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Bharat Founders Fund, and Indigram Labs Foundation.

Renowned angel investors, including Ramakant Sharma of Livspace and Ankit Tandon of OYO, have joined the ranks, lending their expertise to the endeavor. Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms, remarked on the pivotal investment: 'This funding represents a major advance in our mission to transform the Indian dairy industry, allowing us to broaden our impact with high-quality, fresh dairy products.'

Celebrating 100% annual growth and sustained EBITDA profitability over three years, Doodhvale Farms plans to channel the funds into expanding operations, strengthening distribution, diversifying offerings, and enhancing technological frameworks. Atomic Capital, known for its consumer-focused investments, sees Doodhvale's unique platform as a promising venture in the subscription-based dairy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)