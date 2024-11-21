Left Menu

Doodhvale Farms Secures $3 Million to Revolutionize India's Dairy Industry

Doodhvale Farms, an innovator in India's premium dairy sector, has successfully closed a $3 million funding round. Led by Atomic Capital and joined by Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, this investment aims to boost Doodhvale's expansion, strengthen distribution, and enhance product offerings in the dairy market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:13 IST
Sudhir Jain, Aman Jain, Ishu Jain & Sanjay Jain, Co-Founders, Doohvale Farms. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Doodhvale Farms, a pioneering entity in India's premium dairy market, has announced the closure of a $3 million funding round. The round was spearheaded by Atomic Capital, with significant contributions from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Bharat Founders Fund, and Indigram Labs Foundation.

Renowned angel investors, including Ramakant Sharma of Livspace and Ankit Tandon of OYO, have joined the ranks, lending their expertise to the endeavor. Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms, remarked on the pivotal investment: 'This funding represents a major advance in our mission to transform the Indian dairy industry, allowing us to broaden our impact with high-quality, fresh dairy products.'

Celebrating 100% annual growth and sustained EBITDA profitability over three years, Doodhvale Farms plans to channel the funds into expanding operations, strengthening distribution, diversifying offerings, and enhancing technological frameworks. Atomic Capital, known for its consumer-focused investments, sees Doodhvale's unique platform as a promising venture in the subscription-based dairy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

