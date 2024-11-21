UNDP Launches Global Blockchain Academy to Empower 24,000 UN Personnel for Sustainable Development

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has officially launched its global Blockchain Academy, expanding its blockchain education initiative to offer training to 24,000 personnel across UNDP, UN Volunteers, and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF). The academy, developed in collaboration with the Algorand Foundation, will provide participants with critical knowledge of blockchain and Web3 technologies, equipping them with the tools to leverage these technologies for sustainable development.

Blockchain is being recognized as a transformative technology with the potential to improve the transparency, efficiency, and accountability of development programs worldwide. "Harnessing technology helps humankind achieve its ambitious goals. Blockchain is one of these essential technologies, as its transparency and efficiency make sustainable development programmes even more impactful," said Doro Unger-Lee, Head of Education and Financial Inclusion at the Algorand Foundation. "Our aim in launching this academy alongside UNDP is to help more personnel understand blockchain. From there, they can evaluate how using this will help them in their efforts to build a more sustainable and equitable future."

The academy, which officially launched in late 2023, offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to provide UN personnel with foundational and advanced blockchain training. It focuses on how blockchain can be integrated into development work, from enhancing supply chain transparency to enabling digital solutions for inclusive finance. The expanded curriculum, which is now available to all UNDP, UN Volunteers, and UNCDF personnel globally, builds on the success of its beta phase. During this phase, more than 30 UN personnel were certified, and the training content was further enriched with over 18 hours of new material.

UNDP’s Burcu Mavis, Blockchain Academy and Accelerator Lead, emphasized the significance of the initiative: "At UNDP, we recognize that emerging technologies like blockchain have the potential to transform how we deliver development solutions. By launching the Academy, we aim to equip participants with the tools and insights to design blockchain solutions while fostering a dynamic community of practice that enables collaboration and the sharing of best practices to address common challenges."

Advancing Blockchain for the Sustainable Development Goals

Blockchain technology has long been a key area of exploration for UNDP. Since 2015, the organization has been exploring its potential applications in various projects worldwide, including tracking supply chains, enabling decentralized energy markets, and facilitating digital impact investments. The partnership with the Algorand Foundation expands these efforts, bringing together technical expertise, innovation, and practical training to accelerate blockchain adoption within UNDP’s development projects.

The Algorand Foundation, a long-time supporter of the UN and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has also been instrumental in supporting blockchain solutions in humanitarian efforts. For example, in June 2024, the foundation helped establish a council aimed at increasing access to blockchain-based cash assistance during humanitarian crises, joining forces with organizations such as WorldPay, Circle, and UNDP. Through this collaboration, the Algorand blockchain is used to enhance various SDG-related initiatives, including building sustainable supply chains and fostering inclusive financial systems.

"By combining practical training with access to ecosystem expertise, this initiative aims to accelerate the implementation of blockchain solutions that enhance transparency, efficiency, and inclusion across development programmes," said Mavis.

A Global Network for Blockchain Solutions in Development

UNDP's launch of the Blockchain Academy marks a significant milestone in expanding blockchain knowledge across the UN system, facilitating the development of a network of experts capable of driving blockchain adoption for the SDGs. The academy’s goal is not only to provide UN personnel with knowledge but also to create a collaborative environment where solutions are co-developed and shared across the UN system.

The academy’s expansion comes at a crucial time as blockchain solutions continue to show promise in transforming sectors such as financial inclusion, supply chain management, and humanitarian aid. By providing staff with a deep understanding of blockchain and Web3 technologies, UNDP aims to empower personnel to design and implement innovative solutions that address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, from poverty and inequality to climate change.

The training will also focus on supporting the development of blockchain solutions through UNDP’s acceleration programs, which aim to incubate ideas, foster innovation, and provide technical support to further scale blockchain projects in countries across the globe. With thousands of personnel trained and ready to deploy these technologies, the UN system is poised to make significant strides in utilizing blockchain for sustainable development.

This initiative, by combining the expertise of UNDP with the support of the Algorand Foundation, marks an important step in bringing the benefits of emerging technologies to development, empowering staff to work more efficiently and effectively toward the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.