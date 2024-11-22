Ladakh's Path to Progress: Solar Power Initiatives and Urban Transformation

Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, conducted a comprehensive review of the power and housing sectors in Ladakh, highlighting major initiatives for the Union Territory. After the meeting, Lal emphasized Ladakh's goal to achieve complete waste processing, showcasing a detailed project report.

Lal underscored the Ministry's dedication to improving Safai Mitras' working conditions to prevent occupational hazards. He instructed timely finalization of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for crucial water and Sewage Treatment Plant projects in Leh and Kargil under the AMRUT 2.0 initiative, aiming for smooth implementation.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the departments' operations, pledging support to overcome regional challenges. A survey to identify homeless people for PM Awas Yojana benefits was emphasized, alongside financial aid to street vendors through the PM Swanidhi scheme.

Speaking on solar power opportunities, Lal highlighted Ladakh's potential with a 13 GW solar project underway, promising to bolster regional and national energy needs. Strategies to address winter power demands were also discussed, ensuring uninterrupted supply through excess Government of India allocations.

The Minister noted that the Rs. 1,080 crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme has commenced, with plans to expedite power and distribution lines to Nubra and Zanskar valleys. Efforts to tackle project bottlenecks are in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)