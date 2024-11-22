Sangeetha Restaurant: A Culinary Legacy Spanning Generations

Sangeetha Restaurant, a staple of South Indian cuisine, conjures warmth and flavor, embodying more than just a culinary experience for founders Suresh Padmanabhan and his daughter, Sanjana Suresh. It symbolises a cherished home and a dedication to family values, having flourished over decades of unwavering commitment.

The journey began in 1985 at Parry's Corner in Chennai. Suresh's vision to deliver quality food and service transformed a modest start into a culinary icon, embodying South Indian hospitality. The brand expanded through the efforts of Suresh and his brother Rajagopal, now supported by the new generation, Sanjana and Anirudh Rajagopal.

Sangeetha's strength lies in its dedicated workforce, treated as family, fostering a nurturing workplace. Sanjana, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, complements her industry experience with education at the Indian School of Business, ensuring a blend of tradition and innovation. Alongside Anirudh, she embraces technology for hygiene and quality, upholding Suresh's philosophy of respect and dedication.

