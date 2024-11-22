Left Menu

Sangeetha Restaurant: A Culinary Legacy Spanning Generations

Sangeetha Restaurant, an iconic institution synonymous with South Indian cuisine, has evolved from a humble eatery in 1985 to a global brand. Founded by Suresh Padmanabhan, it represents warmth, dedication, and family values. As the new generation steps in, Sangeetha maintains its blend of tradition and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:29 IST
Sangeetha Restaurant: A Culinary Legacy Spanning Generations
Sangeetha Restaurant: A Legacy of Love, Hard Work, and South Indian Hospitality . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sangeetha Restaurant, a staple of South Indian cuisine, conjures warmth and flavor, embodying more than just a culinary experience for founders Suresh Padmanabhan and his daughter, Sanjana Suresh. It symbolises a cherished home and a dedication to family values, having flourished over decades of unwavering commitment.

The journey began in 1985 at Parry's Corner in Chennai. Suresh's vision to deliver quality food and service transformed a modest start into a culinary icon, embodying South Indian hospitality. The brand expanded through the efforts of Suresh and his brother Rajagopal, now supported by the new generation, Sanjana and Anirudh Rajagopal.

Sangeetha's strength lies in its dedicated workforce, treated as family, fostering a nurturing workplace. Sanjana, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, complements her industry experience with education at the Indian School of Business, ensuring a blend of tradition and innovation. Alongside Anirudh, she embraces technology for hygiene and quality, upholding Suresh's philosophy of respect and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024