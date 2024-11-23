Myntra Zooms in on Quick Commerce: The 2-Hour Delivery Pilot

Myntra, an e-commerce platform supported by Flipkart, is testing a rapid delivery service dubbed 'M-Now' in select Bengaluru areas.

The service promises to deliver products within two hours, initially operating in specific pin codes to evaluate feasibility and efficiency.

A Myntra spokesperson highlights their intent to scale the service based on insights from the pilot, setting Myntra as a pioneer in fast fashion delivery.

