Myntra Zooms in on Quick Commerce: The 2-Hour Delivery Pilot
Myntra is testing a rapid delivery service called 'M-Now' in Bengaluru, promising delivery within two hours. Initially available in limited areas, the service could expand based on pilot results. This move sees Myntra join the quick commerce trend, potentially revolutionizing its fashion e-commerce operations.
Updated: 23-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:58 IST
Myntra, an e-commerce platform supported by Flipkart, is testing a rapid delivery service dubbed 'M-Now' in select Bengaluru areas.
The service promises to deliver products within two hours, initially operating in specific pin codes to evaluate feasibility and efficiency.
A Myntra spokesperson highlights their intent to scale the service based on insights from the pilot, setting Myntra as a pioneer in fast fashion delivery.
