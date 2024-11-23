Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Boosts Profits by 30% in Latest Quarter

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a leader in the infrastructure sector, has announced a significant boost in its financial performance for the September quarter, with profits soaring by 30%. Earnings jumped to Rs 135.43 crore, up from the Rs 104.8 crore posted during the same period last year, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

The company's total income dipped slightly to Rs 3,089.58 crore from the previous year's Rs 3,433.84 crore. Despite this decrease, Afcons managed to cut down its expenses considerably from Rs 3,273.96 crore to Rs 2,898.90 crore, contributing to the profit upsurge.

This financial development positions Afcons Infrastructure Ltd as a robust player in the industry, showcasing its ability to enhance efficiency and profitability amidst fluctuating income levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)