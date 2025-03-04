Left Menu

SEBI's Robust Financial Growth: A 48% Surge in Total Income

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reported a 48% increase in total income for 2023-24, reaching Rs 2,075 crore. This growth was largely driven by fee income and subscriptions, with significant contributions from investments and other earnings, reflecting a robust financial performance by the market regulator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reported a robust 48% increase in total income for the fiscal year 2023-24, amounting to Rs 2,075 crore, according to its annual statement of accounts. The market regulator's impressive financial performance was largely attributed to increased earnings from fees and subscriptions.

Sebi's fee income reached an impressive Rs 1,851.5 crore, showing a substantial rise from Rs 1,213.22 crore in the previous year. Additionally, income from investments widened to Rs 192.41 crore, and other income witnessed an increase, underscoring the regulator's diverse revenue streams.

On the expenditure front, Sebi's total spending rose to Rs 1,006 crore. Establishment expenses accounted for Rs 696.43 crore, while other administrative costs amounted to Rs 218 crore. The regulator's general fund closed with a balance of Rs 5,573 crore, indicating a healthy fiscal outlook for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

