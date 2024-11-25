Left Menu

S&P Global Maintains India's 2024-25 GDP Forecast Amid Inflation Challenges

S&P Global Ratings has held India's GDP growth forecast for 2024-25 steady at 6.8%, but reduced expectations for the subsequent two years due to persistent inflation, particularly in food prices. The RBI has been cautious about rate cuts, given the high inflationary pressures driven by supply and climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:53 IST
S&P Global Maintains India's 2024-25 GDP Forecast Amid Inflation Challenges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

S&P Global Ratings on Monday maintained its forecast for India's GDP growth in the current fiscal year, 2024-25, at 6.8%, despite lowering growth expectations for the following years. For 2025-26 and 2026-27, the GDP forecasts were adjusted down by 20 basis points to 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively.

The global rating agency highlighted that high interest rates and reduced fiscal stimulus are likely to curb urban demand in India. While purchasing manager indices remain strong, other indicators suggest temporary slowing of momentum, notably due to a setback in the construction sector during the September quarter.

Meanwhile, India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has expressed optimism, stating that the slowdown in the economy observed in the second quarter of 2024-25 is now over, with private consumption driving demand again. The RBI projects India's GDP growth to be 7.2% for 2024-25.

India's economy expanded by 8.2% in the fiscal year 2023-24, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy. However, persistent food inflation has delayed potential interest rate cuts by the RBI, leaving the repo rate at 6.5%. Consumer inflation saw a rise to 6.21% in October, surpassing RBI's upper tolerance limit.

S&P Global Ratings pointed to climate change-related disruptions and supply shocks in agriculture as key contributors to rising food prices, complicating the inflation outlook. Consequently, the RBI has exercised caution in considering rate adjustments, aligning its fiscal policies with persistent inflationary threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024