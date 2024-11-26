Abidjan-Lagos Corridor: A Landmark Project to Connect Five West African Countries by 2030

A transformative infrastructure project, the Abidjan-Lagos corridor highway, is set to revolutionize transportation and economic development in West Africa by 2030. Spanning 1,028 kilometers, the highway will connect the cities of five key countries — Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria — and is poised to become a major economic and industrial hub in the region.

The initiative is being led by the African Development Bank (AfDB), which unveiled the ambitious plans at an online workshop held on November 22, 2024. The highway will link critical urban centers and regional economies, bolstering trade, connectivity, and industrial growth across the West African corridor. The highway’s construction is set to begin in 2026, with the project expected to be completed by 2030.

A Game-Changer for West Africa's Economic Landscape

The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor will be a toll-free motorway featuring four to six lanes, expanding to up to eight lanes in Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital. Upon completion, it will pass through some of the region’s most densely populated urban centers, including Abidjan, Takoradi, Accra, Lomé, Cotonou, Porto-Novo, and Lagos. The highway will play a central role in driving economic integration and development in West Africa by enhancing connectivity between key metropolitan areas.

Mike Salawou, the Director of the AfDB's Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, stressed that the Abidjan-Lagos corridor should be viewed as more than just a transportation project. He explained that the economic corridor approach aligns with broader urban development goals and will foster growth in major economic hubs, linking urban centers to rural areas and supporting economic integration. “The Spatial Development Initiative launched by the AfDB aims to enable transformative industrialization along the highway, driving the development of economic clusters in sectors such as energy, manufacturing, agriculture, ICT, and tourism,” he said.

Transformative Investments and Economic Development

A detailed report from the consultancy behind the Spatial Development Initiative identifies 206 specific interventions requiring approximately $6.8 billion in private sector investments. These initiatives span diverse sectors, including renewable energy, logistics, agri-industry, special economic zones, and mining, with the goal of creating sustainable economic growth along the corridor.

Chris Appoiah, Director of Transport at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, emphasized the project’s importance for regional integration, aligning with ECOWAS's long-term goal of a unified economic zone. “The Abidjan-Lagos corridor is an integrated project that, once implemented, will significantly contribute to achieving the economic union we envision for the region,” he said.

Job Creation and Private Sector Participation

The project is expected to create up to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs during its construction phase, with the majority of work carried out through public-private partnerships (PPPs). These partnerships are essential for ensuring the successful implementation and management of the project, which will also include 63 interchanges along the route.

Additionally, the African Investment Forum, a platform created by the AfDB and its partners, has already attracted $15.6 billion in potential investments from both private and institutional investors. This funding will help support the corridor’s infrastructure, as well as the broader economic transformation driven by the Spatial Development Initiative.

Connecting People and Regions for a Sustainable Future

The Abidjan-Lagos highway is expected to connect an urban population projected to reach 173 million people by 2050. Lydie Ehouman, Chief Transport Economist and Project Manager at the AfDB, highlighted the far-reaching benefits of the project. She noted that the highway would link some of West Africa's most economically dynamic cities, including Abidjan, Accra, Lagos, and others, forming a critical connection to regional transport corridors, including road, rail, and airport networks.

“The highway will also link inland regions such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to all eight ports along the corridor and further integrate the Abidjan-Dakar-Praia corridor,” she added, underlining the strategic significance of the project for enhancing trade and access to key markets.

A Bold Vision for West Africa's Future

The Abidjan-Lagos corridor is not just a physical infrastructure project; it is a vision for the future of West Africa — a transformative initiative aimed at boosting economic growth, promoting regional integration, and fostering industrialization. With the backing of the African Development Bank, the support of the African Investment Forum, and robust participation from both public and private sectors, this project is poised to reshape the economic landscape of the region, creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and job creation.