European Shares Drop Amid Fears of Trump Tariffs

In a significant downturn on Tuesday, European shares tumbled, led by automakers, as fears escalated over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats. The potential trade restrictions could impact some of America's largest trading partners, sparking concerns of a looming global trade war.

Trump, who is set to take office in January, announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. Additionally, he is considering an extra 10% tariff on Chinese imports. This news dampened the positive market sentiment spurred by the nomination of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary. While the dollar climbed, global equities saw a decline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.6% drop by 0940 GMT, snapping a three-day winning streak. Investors feared that Europe's auto sector, among others, could suffer significantly under the new tariff conditions, which have reignited worries about global inflation and pressured monetary policy.

