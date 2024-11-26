NABL Signs MoU with CREDAI to Recognize Temporary Site Testing Labs for Civil Engineering Projects

On November 25, 2024, the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) during the association’s Silver Jubilee celebration in New Delhi. The signing ceremony was attended by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal. This significant collaboration is aimed at recognizing and accrediting temporary site testing laboratories in civil engineering projects across the country.

The primary objective of this MoU is to enhance the quality and reliability of temporary site testing laboratories used in civil engineering projects. With an increasing demand for rigorous quality checks on construction materials, especially for large-scale projects, NABL’s recognition scheme will ensure that materials such as aggregates, concrete cubes, and other construction components are tested directly at the site, providing real-time and accurate results. This initiative is poised to build trust in the materials used and promote transparency and accountability, contributing to safer, more durable, and reliable structures.

The temporary site testing laboratories are particularly crucial for civil engineering projects exceeding 50,000 sq. ft., where immediate material testing is necessary to ensure compliance with construction standards. NABL’s recognition scheme will offer a structured framework to certify these labs, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

The MoU was signed by Mr. N. Venkateswaran, CEO of NABL, and Mr. Shekar G. Patel, President Elect of CREDAI, in the presence of Mr. Jaxay Shah, Chairman of QCI, Mr. Manoj Gaur, Chairman of CREDAI, and Mr. Boman Irani, President of CREDAI.

Mr. Jaxay Shah, Chairman of QCI, highlighted the crucial role of quality assurance in civil engineering projects. He stated, “This MoU between NABL-QCI and CREDAI is a major milestone in ensuring the quality and competency of temporary site testing laboratories. It will enhance the reliability of construction materials, making a significant contribution to the standardization of construction projects across India. I am excited to be part of this transformative journey, which will raise the bar for the construction sector.”

Mr. N. Venkateswaran, CEO of NABL, stressed the importance of quality control in the construction industry. “The collaboration with CREDAI is a pivotal step in ensuring reliability in construction material testing. Through NABL's recognition scheme, we aim to instill confidence in the accuracy of test results, ensuring the highest standards of construction materials, and ultimately, strengthening the integrity of building projects across India.”

Benefits for Developers and the Construction Industry

This collaboration is expected to significantly empower developers across the nation by promoting NABL’s Recognition Scheme. By ensuring that construction materials undergo rigorous on-site testing and certification, developers can be confident that the materials they use meet the highest standards of quality, durability, and safety.

The scheme will not only benefit developers by improving construction quality but will also positively impact end-users, ensuring that buildings are constructed with materials that are safe, reliable, and built to last. Ultimately, this collaboration is a commitment to advancing the quality assurance standards within India’s construction sector.

This initiative, set against the backdrop of India’s growing infrastructure needs, represents a forward-thinking approach to construction quality, setting a benchmark for the industry and supporting the nation’s drive to build safer and more sustainable infrastructure for the future.