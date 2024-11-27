India's Pharma Industry: A Beacon of Global Leadership by 2047

India's pharmaceutical industry is gearing up for transformative development, propelled by innovation, rising exports, and a strong emphasis on affordability and efficacy, as highlighted by industry stalwarts at CPHI and PMEC India. This three-day expo, underway at the India Expo Centre Delhi NCR, shed light on the sector's promising future.

Dr. Veeramani, Chairman of Pharmexcil, remarked on India's stature as a global leader, exporting to over 200 countries. He emphasized the industry's comprehensive solutions spanning APIs, finished dosages, clinical research, and pharmacovigilance. According to him, platforms like CPHI underscore India's capacity to grow from USD 55 billion to an estimated USD 130 billion by 2030, and USD 450 billion by 2047.

Harish K. Jain, President of the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), reiterated the sector's export significance, projecting substantial growth with 70% exports earmarked for Europe and the US. Indian pharmaceuticals save USD 1.5 trillion in the US healthcare market annually. Global Ambassador AVPS Chakravarthy noted advances such as Carticel therapy and Nafithromycin, which reinforce India's status as a world pharmacy. The summit highlighted the industry's dual strengths in affordability and efficacy, showcasing breakthroughs in AI-driven drug inspection, sustainable packaging, and startup innovations, charting a path towards a higher value future and global dominance by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)