Left Menu

India's Pharma Industry: A Beacon of Global Leadership by 2047

India's pharmaceutical sector is on the verge of unprecedented growth, driven by innovation and strategic exports. The industry's trajectory suggests a leap from USD 55 billion to USD 450 billion by 2047, underscoring its pivotal role in transforming global healthcare solutions, as highlighted at CPHI and PMEC India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:00 IST
India's Pharma Industry: A Beacon of Global Leadership by 2047
Representative image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's pharmaceutical industry is gearing up for transformative development, propelled by innovation, rising exports, and a strong emphasis on affordability and efficacy, as highlighted by industry stalwarts at CPHI and PMEC India. This three-day expo, underway at the India Expo Centre Delhi NCR, shed light on the sector's promising future.

Dr. Veeramani, Chairman of Pharmexcil, remarked on India's stature as a global leader, exporting to over 200 countries. He emphasized the industry's comprehensive solutions spanning APIs, finished dosages, clinical research, and pharmacovigilance. According to him, platforms like CPHI underscore India's capacity to grow from USD 55 billion to an estimated USD 130 billion by 2030, and USD 450 billion by 2047.

Harish K. Jain, President of the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), reiterated the sector's export significance, projecting substantial growth with 70% exports earmarked for Europe and the US. Indian pharmaceuticals save USD 1.5 trillion in the US healthcare market annually. Global Ambassador AVPS Chakravarthy noted advances such as Carticel therapy and Nafithromycin, which reinforce India's status as a world pharmacy. The summit highlighted the industry's dual strengths in affordability and efficacy, showcasing breakthroughs in AI-driven drug inspection, sustainable packaging, and startup innovations, charting a path towards a higher value future and global dominance by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024