India Sets Ambitious Rs 1 Lakh Crore Target for Seafood Exports

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, announced a strategic initiative to elevate India's seafood exports to Rs 1 lakh crore. The plan involves promoting advanced vessels for deep-sea fishing, aiming to enlarge the nation's fish catch from far-reaching maritime areas.

Currently, India's seafood export stands at Rs 60,523 crore. Minister Kurian emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the deep-sea fishing sector and urged industry stakeholders to register on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) to access governmental support and resources.

The statement followed Kurian's participation in a promotional event in Indore, where around 1,500 fisheries cooperative societies gathered. Officials highlighted that Madhya Pradesh hosts 60,000 registered fishermen on the NFDP, a number they are keen to increase for further economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)