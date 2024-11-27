Left Menu

India's Historic Offshore Mineral Block Auction Set to Transform Maritime Resource Exploration

India's Ministry of Mines will launch the first-ever mineral block auctions in offshore areas, marking a pivotal step in exploring undersea mineral resources across territorial waters and exclusive economic zones. This initiative is critical for securing India's strategic interests, diversifying mineral sources, and stabilizing supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:58 IST
India's Historic Offshore Mineral Block Auction Set to Transform Maritime Resource Exploration
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Ministry of Mines of India is poised to initiate the country's inaugural auction of mineral blocks situated in offshore territories, as announced in an official press release.

This pioneering event marks India's aggressive push into harnessing undersea mineral resources within its vast maritime zones, including the territorial waters, continental shelf, and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which spans over 2 million square kilometers. Experts believe these areas hold immense reserves essential for the nation's strategic and economic benefits.

Amid a global pivot towards technology reliant on critical minerals like cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements, India's increased participation in offshore mineral exploration aims to mitigate import reliance and fortify supply chains. The updated regulatory framework, stemming from the amended Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, now mandates auctions as the primary method for mineral block allocation, streamlining lease and license processes.

The first tranche features bids for 13 strategically chosen mineral blocks, comprising valuable deposits like polymetallic nodules, construction sand, and lime mud, crucial for infrastructure, manufacturing, and sustainable energy sectors. The official launch will be spearheaded by Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Satish Chandra Dubey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024