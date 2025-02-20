Messi's Magic Lifts Miami in Freezing First-Leg Match
Lionel Messi's crucial second-half goal secured Inter Miami's 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup's first round. Despite challenging weather conditions, Messi's strike from Busquets' pass was decisive. Sporting KC's attempts to equalize fell short against Miami's steadfast defense, especially goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.
In a gripping encounter marked by harsh weather conditions, Lionel Messi's deft goal in the 56th minute propelled Inter Miami to a 1-0 triumph over Sporting Kansas City during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup's opening round.
The fierce cold in Children's Mercy Park posed challenges, with a biting wind chill of minus 11 Fahrenheit. Nonetheless, Messi's brilliance shone through as he artfully converted a pass from Sergio Busquets, skillfully bypassing defenders to find the net.
Inter Miami's defense, notably Oscar Ustari, thwarted Sporting KC's comeback attempts, maintaining the lead. Despite numerous close calls and dominant ball possession, Sporting KC fell short of breaking Miami's resolve, setting the stage for an anticipated second leg in Miami.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah directs all security agencies to step up fight against terror in Jammu and Kashmir with 'zero-infiltration' goal.
Indian Goalkeeper Som Kumar Joins Slovenia's Elite Football League
Milan Triumphs Over Roma with Félix's Debut Goal
Gonzalo Garcia's Heroic Goal Secures Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Semifinal Spot
Energy Expansion Overtakes Net-Zero Goals