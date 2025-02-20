Messi's Magic Lifts Miami in Freezing First-Leg Match

In a gripping encounter marked by harsh weather conditions, Lionel Messi's deft goal in the 56th minute propelled Inter Miami to a 1-0 triumph over Sporting Kansas City during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup's opening round.

The fierce cold in Children's Mercy Park posed challenges, with a biting wind chill of minus 11 Fahrenheit. Nonetheless, Messi's brilliance shone through as he artfully converted a pass from Sergio Busquets, skillfully bypassing defenders to find the net.

Inter Miami's defense, notably Oscar Ustari, thwarted Sporting KC's comeback attempts, maintaining the lead. Despite numerous close calls and dominant ball possession, Sporting KC fell short of breaking Miami's resolve, setting the stage for an anticipated second leg in Miami.

