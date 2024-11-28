South Korea's Snowstorm Disruption: Travel Chaos and Tragic Losses

South Korea is currently facing significant disruptions due to a heavy snowstorm that has persisted for a second day. As the Seoul metropolitan area experiences its third-heaviest snowfall since 1907, the result is a cascade of travel cancellations and tragic incidents.

Seoul and its surrounding regions have seen over 40 cm of snow, leading to the cancellation of more than 140 flights. Flight delays have become the norm at Incheon Airport, exacerbating travel woes across the nation.

Authorities have also reported multi-vehicle accidents and injuries, with fatalities resulting from infrastructure collapses under the snow's weight. The unusual snowfall is attributed to the interaction between warmer seawaters and cold air currents, affecting both Korea and its northern neighbor.

