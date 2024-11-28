South Korea's Snowstorm Disruption: Travel Chaos and Tragic Losses
South Korea faces major disruptions from heavy snowfall, with cancelled flights, suspended ferries, and multiple fatalities. Snowfall in Seoul is the third-heaviest recorded since 1907. Cities are seeing severe travel delays, while warmer seawater and cold air currents contribute to unusual weather conditions.
South Korea is currently facing significant disruptions due to a heavy snowstorm that has persisted for a second day. As the Seoul metropolitan area experiences its third-heaviest snowfall since 1907, the result is a cascade of travel cancellations and tragic incidents.
Seoul and its surrounding regions have seen over 40 cm of snow, leading to the cancellation of more than 140 flights. Flight delays have become the norm at Incheon Airport, exacerbating travel woes across the nation.
Authorities have also reported multi-vehicle accidents and injuries, with fatalities resulting from infrastructure collapses under the snow's weight. The unusual snowfall is attributed to the interaction between warmer seawaters and cold air currents, affecting both Korea and its northern neighbor.
