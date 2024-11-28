Fuel Unrest: Bolivia's Gasoline Catastrophe Ignites Nationwide Tensions

Bolivia is grappling with an acute fuel shortage, transforming gasoline into one of the country's most coveted resources. Vehicles stretch in unyielding lines at stations, echoing a nation once thriving in natural gas production.

The fuel crisis intertwines with dwindling foreign currency reserves, catalyzing broader economic distress. Imported goods are scarce, food prices soar, and public dissatisfaction crescendos, pressuring President Luis Arce for tangible solutions before next year's tense elections.

Despite repeated governmental promises, shortages persist, hitting commerce, agriculture, and daily life hard. The political climate becomes increasingly volatile, with mounting protests spotlighting a fractured ruling party as Arce grapples with internal opposition and a floundering economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)