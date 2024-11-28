Left Menu

NFCSF Refutes Allegations: The Conspiracy Against Indian Sugar Industry

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) has denied claims in a US media report of exploiting sugarcane labourers in Maharashtra. NFCSF President Harshvardhan Patil described the report as misinformation, which could disrupt sugar sales to global partners. An investigation is in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) has pushed back against allegations from a US media outlet concerning the exploitation of sugarcane workers in Maharashtra, branding the claims as a deliberate attempt to undermine the Indian sugar sector.

Harshvardhan Patil, NFCSF President, stressed that the accusations could hurt sugar transactions, notably with industry giants such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi. He mentioned that efforts are underway to resolve the matter, with appeals made to the US Consulate and Indian government bodies.

In a bid to safeguard the image of the industry, the NFCSF is addressing both the current media backlash and long-term operational enhancements, including plans to modernize harvesting methods amid declining workforce figures and maintaining fair labour practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

