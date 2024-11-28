NFCSF Refutes Allegations: The Conspiracy Against Indian Sugar Industry

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) has pushed back against allegations from a US media outlet concerning the exploitation of sugarcane workers in Maharashtra, branding the claims as a deliberate attempt to undermine the Indian sugar sector.

Harshvardhan Patil, NFCSF President, stressed that the accusations could hurt sugar transactions, notably with industry giants such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi. He mentioned that efforts are underway to resolve the matter, with appeals made to the US Consulate and Indian government bodies.

In a bid to safeguard the image of the industry, the NFCSF is addressing both the current media backlash and long-term operational enhancements, including plans to modernize harvesting methods amid declining workforce figures and maintaining fair labour practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)