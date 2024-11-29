National Beverage Conclave 2024: Steering India Towards Global Beverage Dominance

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) is set to host the National Beverage Conclave 2024 at New Delhi's ITC Maurya Hotel on December 4. The event focuses on transforming India's non-alcoholic beverage industry into a key player on the global stage, anchored by the theme "Making India a Global Beverage Processing Hub".

The Conclave seeks to establish the beverage sector as a pivotal force in India's economic transformation, spotlighting its potential to become a global processing hub. Key stakeholders, including policymakers, regulatory authorities, and industry leaders, will gather to discuss sustainable practices and innovation strategies that align with India's economic ambitions, including doubling farmers' income through the Viksit Bharat initiative.

The global non-alcoholic beverage market, currently worth USD 1.8 trillion, is projected to grow significantly by 2034. The Indian market mirrors this growth trajectory, expanding from $16 billion in 2023 to an expected $23 billion by 2028. As the largest producer of raw materials such as mango and milk, India faces challenges in supply chains and regulatory frameworks but aims to overcome these through investment and collaboration. The Conclave will serve as a platform to strategize on scaling processing capabilities and enhancing exports, reinforcing India's position in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)