India's Sugar Surplus: Navigating Production Shortfalls and Export Strategies

India is set to commence the next sugar marketing season in October 2025 with a surplus of sugar, according to Deepak Ballani, Director General of the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). India will have an opening stock of approximately 60 lakh tonnes, exceeding the standard 50-55 lakh tonnes.

The 2024-25 season will see a reduced sugar production estimate of 272 lakh tonnes, down 15% from the previous year's 320 lakh tonnes, leading to a total sugar availability of 352 lakh tonnes. With an annual consumption of around 280 lakh tonnes, this projects a comfortable surplus for the following season.

To manage the domestic price stability, the government permitted sugar exports of 1 million tonnes. While there were restrictions last year, Ballani notes that even with exports, closing stocks will remain above normal levels. The ISMA raised concerns about stagnant sugar prices despite rising production costs, urging a price revision to sustain the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)