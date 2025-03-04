Left Menu

India's Sugar Surplus: Navigating Production Shortfalls and Export Strategies

India anticipates a robust sugar stock starting October 2025, despite a projected 15% drop in production. With ample reserves, the government sanctioned a 1 million tonne export to stabilize domestic prices. Industry leaders urge revising sugar pricing to sustain the sector amidst rising farmers' costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:00 IST
India's Sugar Surplus: Navigating Production Shortfalls and Export Strategies
Deepak Ballani, Director General of Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) (Image: ISMA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to commence the next sugar marketing season in October 2025 with a surplus of sugar, according to Deepak Ballani, Director General of the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). India will have an opening stock of approximately 60 lakh tonnes, exceeding the standard 50-55 lakh tonnes.

The 2024-25 season will see a reduced sugar production estimate of 272 lakh tonnes, down 15% from the previous year's 320 lakh tonnes, leading to a total sugar availability of 352 lakh tonnes. With an annual consumption of around 280 lakh tonnes, this projects a comfortable surplus for the following season.

To manage the domestic price stability, the government permitted sugar exports of 1 million tonnes. While there were restrictions last year, Ballani notes that even with exports, closing stocks will remain above normal levels. The ISMA raised concerns about stagnant sugar prices despite rising production costs, urging a price revision to sustain the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025