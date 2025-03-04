India's Sugar Surplus: Navigating Production Shortfalls and Export Strategies
India anticipates a robust sugar stock starting October 2025, despite a projected 15% drop in production. With ample reserves, the government sanctioned a 1 million tonne export to stabilize domestic prices. Industry leaders urge revising sugar pricing to sustain the sector amidst rising farmers' costs.
- Country:
- India
India is set to commence the next sugar marketing season in October 2025 with a surplus of sugar, according to Deepak Ballani, Director General of the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). India will have an opening stock of approximately 60 lakh tonnes, exceeding the standard 50-55 lakh tonnes.
The 2024-25 season will see a reduced sugar production estimate of 272 lakh tonnes, down 15% from the previous year's 320 lakh tonnes, leading to a total sugar availability of 352 lakh tonnes. With an annual consumption of around 280 lakh tonnes, this projects a comfortable surplus for the following season.
To manage the domestic price stability, the government permitted sugar exports of 1 million tonnes. While there were restrictions last year, Ballani notes that even with exports, closing stocks will remain above normal levels. The ISMA raised concerns about stagnant sugar prices despite rising production costs, urging a price revision to sustain the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- sugar
- production
- export
- ISMA
- Deepak Ballani
- surplus
- domestic market
- farmers
- price stability
ALSO READ
Raghav Chadha Criticizes Indian Railways over Mahakumbh 2025 Mismanagement
India Urged to Lift Ban on Broken Rice Exports Amid Surplus
Argentina's Unexpected Trade Surplus: Surpassing Expectations
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Mismanagement at Maha Kumbh Stampede
Call to Lift Ban on 100% Broken Rice Exports Amid Surplus