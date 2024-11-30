Left Menu

Mallika Sherawat Champions Veganuary, Inspires Millions to Go Vegan

In celebration of World Vegan Month, actor Mallika Sherawat joins Veganuary as an ambassador, advocating for a plant-based lifestyle. The annual Veganuary campaign, which encourages global vegan practices, has seen significant participation in India, with over 2.5 lakh pledges and collaboration from nearly 300 companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:15 IST
Mallika Sherawat Champions Veganuary, Inspires Millions to Go Vegan
Mallika Sherawat joins Veganuary as an ambassador Shares her secret to being fit and active. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On November 30, celebrated actor Mallika Sherawat announced her new role as an ambassador for Veganuary, the global organization urging people to embrace veganism. Speaking on World Vegan Month, Sherawat emphasized her conviction in compassion and Ahimsa, appealing to her fans to consider a plant-based diet for fitness and ethical reasons.

The month of November marks the celebration of World Vegan Month to spotlight the advantages of vegan diets. Veganuary, established in 2014, has inspired millions worldwide to adopt vegan lifestyles, starting from humble origins in the UK. The campaign's impact has reached India significantly, as noted by India Director Prashanth Vishwanath.

India has embraced Veganuary fervently, with more than 2.5 lakh people pledging to try veganism. The initiative garners the support of approximately 300 Indian companies and numerous celebrities, including Mallika Sherawat. Veganuary offers various free resources, including a celebrity cookbook featuring vegan recipes from Indian and international stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024