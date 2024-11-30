Mallika Sherawat Champions Veganuary, Inspires Millions to Go Vegan
In celebration of World Vegan Month, actor Mallika Sherawat joins Veganuary as an ambassador, advocating for a plant-based lifestyle. The annual Veganuary campaign, which encourages global vegan practices, has seen significant participation in India, with over 2.5 lakh pledges and collaboration from nearly 300 companies.
On November 30, celebrated actor Mallika Sherawat announced her new role as an ambassador for Veganuary, the global organization urging people to embrace veganism. Speaking on World Vegan Month, Sherawat emphasized her conviction in compassion and Ahimsa, appealing to her fans to consider a plant-based diet for fitness and ethical reasons.
The month of November marks the celebration of World Vegan Month to spotlight the advantages of vegan diets. Veganuary, established in 2014, has inspired millions worldwide to adopt vegan lifestyles, starting from humble origins in the UK. The campaign's impact has reached India significantly, as noted by India Director Prashanth Vishwanath.
India has embraced Veganuary fervently, with more than 2.5 lakh people pledging to try veganism. The initiative garners the support of approximately 300 Indian companies and numerous celebrities, including Mallika Sherawat. Veganuary offers various free resources, including a celebrity cookbook featuring vegan recipes from Indian and international stars.
