Remembering Jayalalithaa: A Legacy of Compassion and Leadership

On the 77th birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK and political figures paid tribute to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Known for her welfare schemes and leadership, Jayalalithaa is hailed for her contributions to social welfare and state rights. Her legacy continues to inspire many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:36 IST
Jayalalithaa
  • India

AIADMK members and their leader Edappadi K Palaniswami commemorated the 77th birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa with floral tributes in Tamil Nadu. The former Chief Minister, known for her impactful leadership, is remembered for her significant contributions to social welfare and the political landscape of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting on his interactions with Jayalalithaa, praised her compassionate leadership and devotion to the development of Tamil Nadu. Celebrities, including film icon Rajinikanth, added their respects, citing the indelible impression she left on both the political and social realms.

Across the region, AIADMK members organized various events, including blood donation camps and welfare distributions, to honor her legacy. Despite her passing, Jayalalithaa's impact endures as a source of inspiration for politicians and citizens committed to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

