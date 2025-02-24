Remembering Jayalalithaa: A Legacy of Compassion and Leadership

AIADMK members and their leader Edappadi K Palaniswami commemorated the 77th birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa with floral tributes in Tamil Nadu. The former Chief Minister, known for her impactful leadership, is remembered for her significant contributions to social welfare and the political landscape of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting on his interactions with Jayalalithaa, praised her compassionate leadership and devotion to the development of Tamil Nadu. Celebrities, including film icon Rajinikanth, added their respects, citing the indelible impression she left on both the political and social realms.

Across the region, AIADMK members organized various events, including blood donation camps and welfare distributions, to honor her legacy. Despite her passing, Jayalalithaa's impact endures as a source of inspiration for politicians and citizens committed to public service.

