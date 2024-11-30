Left Menu

Cyclone 'Fengal' Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Under Siege

Chennai airport operations were halted due to Cyclone 'Fengal', which brought strong winds and heavy rain. The severe weather conditions led to widespread flight cancellations. Airlines are advising passengers to stay updated on flight statuses as they monitor the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:58 IST
Chennai Airport faced a major disruption on Saturday as Cyclone 'Fengal' lashed the city with severe winds and torrential rains, leading to the suspension of all flight operations.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced a temporary halt in operations from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM, citing safety concerns over the predicted high crosswinds as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Various airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, reported cancellations and delays, urging passengers to keep abreast of the latest information regarding their flights.

