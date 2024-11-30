Cyclone 'Fengal' Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Under Siege

Chennai Airport faced a major disruption on Saturday as Cyclone 'Fengal' lashed the city with severe winds and torrential rains, leading to the suspension of all flight operations.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced a temporary halt in operations from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM, citing safety concerns over the predicted high crosswinds as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Various airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, reported cancellations and delays, urging passengers to keep abreast of the latest information regarding their flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)