False ELT Alarm Sparks Panic at Nagpur Airport

A wave of panic ensued at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur when an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) signaled potential aircraft distress.

Triggered automatically upon impact, the ELT can also be activated manually by pilots. This signal was detected by Air Traffic Control near Mohgaon Zilpi, prompting a swift search operation.

Despite exhaustive efforts, authorities found no crash evidence, concluding it as a false alarm after three tension-filled hours. Investigations will continue to ascertain whether this was a true distress signal or merely a technical glitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)