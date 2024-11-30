Left Menu

False ELT Alarm Sparks Panic at Nagpur Airport

A false alarm caused panic at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur as an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) signal was detected. Following a detailed search operation, no crashed aircraft was found. Authorities are investigating to determine if the ELT signal was a distress call or technical malfunction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of panic ensued at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur when an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) signaled potential aircraft distress.

Triggered automatically upon impact, the ELT can also be activated manually by pilots. This signal was detected by Air Traffic Control near Mohgaon Zilpi, prompting a swift search operation.

Despite exhaustive efforts, authorities found no crash evidence, concluding it as a false alarm after three tension-filled hours. Investigations will continue to ascertain whether this was a true distress signal or merely a technical glitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

