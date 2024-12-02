Russia's Economic Outlook Amid Sanctions and High Interest Rates
Russia's economy is facing challenges due to sanctions and high military spending. Andrei Kostin, CEO of VTB, predicts slower GDP growth and declining bank profits. Despite inflation, he criticizes the central bank's high interest rates. Kostin foresees a stabilization of the rouble and manageable economic impacts.
Russia is navigating economic challenges with its militarized economy, influenced by crippling sanctions and increased military spending. Andrei Kostin, CEO of the country's second-largest lender VTB, forecasts a GDP growth slowdown to 1.9% in 2025, outpacing the IMF's 1.3% prediction but falling below government expectations.
Despite an inflation dip to 6.4% from 8.5%, Kostin critiqued the central bank's stringent monetary policy, arguing the 23% benchmark interest rate could be more flexible. These policies, coupled with sanctions, impact the effectiveness of interest rates in managing inflation.
Although the Russian rouble shows volatility against the U.S. dollar, a stabilization at 100 to the dollar is anticipated. Lending is expected to slow down, with projections indicating a drop in VTB's profits by 27% in 2025 as the economic landscape adapts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
