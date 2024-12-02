Left Menu

Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel: TSA Screens 3.08 Million Passengers

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened a record 3.08 million airline passengers in a single day during the peak of the Thanksgiving travel season. This coincided with a forecast of over 31 million travelers over the holiday period. The FAA managed a record number of flights, despite facing air traffic controller shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:19 IST
Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel: TSA Screens 3.08 Million Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reached a milestone by screening 3.08 million airline passengers on a single day, marking the busiest travel day in history. This surge corresponded with the peak of Thanksgiving travel, where airlines projected to transport over 31 million passengers for the holiday season.

This record-breaking statistic marks only the second instance where TSA has exceeded the 3 million passenger mark in one day. Projections indicated a 6% increase in passengers compared to 2023, with American Airlines reporting 58,000 flights operated and a remarkably low cancellation rate.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also reported a record high of over 232,000 flights during Thanksgiving week with minimal delays or cancellations. Despite a shortage of air traffic controllers, the FAA maintained efficient operations, although United Airlines experienced disruptions at its Newark hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024