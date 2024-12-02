Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel: TSA Screens 3.08 Million Passengers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reached a milestone by screening 3.08 million airline passengers on a single day, marking the busiest travel day in history. This surge corresponded with the peak of Thanksgiving travel, where airlines projected to transport over 31 million passengers for the holiday season.

This record-breaking statistic marks only the second instance where TSA has exceeded the 3 million passenger mark in one day. Projections indicated a 6% increase in passengers compared to 2023, with American Airlines reporting 58,000 flights operated and a remarkably low cancellation rate.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also reported a record high of over 232,000 flights during Thanksgiving week with minimal delays or cancellations. Despite a shortage of air traffic controllers, the FAA maintained efficient operations, although United Airlines experienced disruptions at its Newark hub.

