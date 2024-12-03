Dollar Dominance: Global Currencies in Turmoil Amid Political Strife

The U.S. dollar surged on Tuesday, capitalizing on political chaos in France that weakened the euro. Additionally, concerns surrounding China's economy pushed the yuan to its lowest level in 13 months.

The Japanese yen, which recently strengthened, slightly retreated yet remains close to significant highs against the dollar. Market confidence is growing regarding a possible Japanese interest rate hike in December. The euro fell by 0.7% at the start of December as France faced governmental collapse over budget issues.

Positive U.S. manufacturing data and historic low Chinese bond yields drove the yuan below critical support levels. This shift propelled the dollar towards broader strength. Traders are also fixated on upcoming U.S. employment data, vital for gauging potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Additionally, Trump's weekend threats of tariffs contribute to the dollar's robustness.

