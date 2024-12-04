Left Menu

Innovative GNSS-Driven Truck Tolling Revolutionizes Swiss Roads

Kapsch TrafficCom and LOSTnFOUND AG are launching a GNSS-based truck tolling system in Switzerland. Aimed at enhancing precision and transparency, the system will provide efficient toll collection for vehicles over 3.5 tonnes. Certified under EU Taxonomy for climate change, it marks a significant step in sustainable transport solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:47 IST
Kapsch TrafficCom, in partnership with Swiss-based LOSTnFOUND AG, is spearheading the installation of a national truck tolling system driven by GNSS technology in Switzerland.

This groundbreaking system, aiming for precision and transparency, targets heavy goods vehicles exceeding 3.5 tonnes, integrating GNSS-capable on-board units to facilitate seamless data collection and transmission for toll billing.

Certified under EU Taxonomy for climate change, this transformative system not only enhances toll efficiency but underscores Switzerland's commitment to sustainable and innovative transport methods.

