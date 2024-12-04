Innovative GNSS-Driven Truck Tolling Revolutionizes Swiss Roads

Kapsch TrafficCom, in partnership with Swiss-based LOSTnFOUND AG, is spearheading the installation of a national truck tolling system driven by GNSS technology in Switzerland.

This groundbreaking system, aiming for precision and transparency, targets heavy goods vehicles exceeding 3.5 tonnes, integrating GNSS-capable on-board units to facilitate seamless data collection and transmission for toll billing.

Certified under EU Taxonomy for climate change, this transformative system not only enhances toll efficiency but underscores Switzerland's commitment to sustainable and innovative transport methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)