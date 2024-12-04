Left Menu

Germany's Economic Forecast Dims Amid Political Turmoil

The OECD has revised its growth forecast for Germany, citing political uncertainty and tight fiscal policies. The economy is expected to grow by 0.7% in 2025, down from the previously forecast 1.1%. The collapse of the ruling coalition and potential trade tensions with the U.S. contribute to economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:19 IST
Germany's Economic Forecast Dims Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The OECD has revised downward its forecast for German economic growth, attributing the adjustment to political instability and stringent fiscal measures. Germany's economy is expected to experience stagnation this year, with a growth rate of just 0.7% predicted for 2025, revised down from 1.1%.

OECD representative Isabell Koske warned that Germany could lag behind other OECD nations, primarily due to last month's collapse of the ruling coalition and potential trade conflicts with the United States, following a Trump victory. Economic uncertainty remains a pressing concern as the 2025 budget talks have failed and no measures will be adopted until the planned early elections in February.

Despite low inflation and rising wages supporting real incomes and private consumption, global demand weakness and fiscal policy constraints pose significant challenges. Exports may gradually recover, but the current fiscal environment could hinder investment and demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024