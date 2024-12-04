Tragic Collision: Car Inferno Claims Life in Dwarka

A tragic accident unfolded in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 21 as a car burst into flames after colliding with an SUV on a flyover, resulting in the death of Arvind Kumar, 36. The unfortunate incident occurred late Wednesday night, leaving one vehicle completely charred while the SUV's passengers escaped unscathed.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Services stated that emergency calls began flooding in around 12:20 am, prompting the dispatch of two fire tenders. However, they arrived to find both vehicles engulfed in flames. Emergency responders worked swiftly to recover Kumar's body once the fire was subdued.

Preliminary investigations suggest the SUV was driving on the wrong side of the road at a high speed, which may have led to the head-on collision. The Dwarka police have registered a case of rash driving, as further investigation continues, with CCTV footage being closely examined to understand the sequence of events.

