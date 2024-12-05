Matt Doocey Welcomes New Workforce Data, Calls for Improvement in Hospitality Sector

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey has expressed optimism and concern following the release of new data about New Zealand’s hospitality and tourism workforce.

Minister Doocey commended the progress reflected in the report, noting that most respondents highlighted strong training opportunities within the sector. Additionally, the percentage of workers planning to leave the industry has significantly declined.

“Two of my key priorities are supporting the people who make up the tourism and hospitality workforce and growing the value of international tourism,” he said. “To achieve that, we need a stronger, more resilient workforce.”

The report also revealed encouraging statistics, with 91% of workers indicating a focus on productivity and 90% reporting confidence in their skills to perform their roles effectively.

Areas Needing Urgent Attention

Despite these positives, the data revealed ongoing challenges, particularly regarding workplace culture. Job satisfaction remains low, and troubling levels of bullying and harassment persist across the workforce.

“While our tourism sector plays a vital role in showcasing the best of New Zealand and driving economic growth, contributing billions annually, it’s crucial that the workplaces behind it are safe, welcoming, and supportive,” Minister Doocey stated.

Engaging the Sector for Solutions

Minister Doocey emphasized the importance of addressing these issues and announced plans to discuss the findings at the upcoming Hospitality Summit at Parliament next week. The summit will bring together industry leaders and representatives to identify tangible actions to improve worker satisfaction and wellbeing.

“The tourism sector is bouncing back strongly, but workforce challenges will be key as we look to the future,” he said. “Hearing directly from the sector will help us deliver better outcomes for hospitality and tourism workers.”

Investing in the Future

The data comes at a pivotal time as New Zealand’s tourism industry continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The Government is keen to not only attract more international tourists but also ensure that the workforce behind this vital sector is well-supported.

Future initiatives may include:

Expanded Training Opportunities: Building on the progress reported to ensure more workers benefit from skill development.

Workplace Culture Campaigns: Addressing issues of bullying and harassment through awareness programs and stricter regulations.

Retention Strategies: Creating more appealing career pathways to retain skilled workers in the sector.

Worker Wellness Programs: Introducing support services to enhance job satisfaction and mental health.

A Path Forward

Minister Doocey reiterated the critical role of the workforce in elevating New Zealand’s global tourism reputation. “The people in hospitality and tourism are at the heart of our efforts to grow this sector. Investing in their success and wellbeing will benefit not just the industry but the nation as a whole.”

With the release of this data, the Government is expected to collaborate closely with the industry to drive meaningful changes and create a more robust, satisfied, and productive workforce in the years ahead.