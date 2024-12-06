UK rail services disrupted due to communications fault
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 13:28 IST
Some British rail services including connections to London's Heathrow Airport were disrupted on Friday due to a nationwide fault with the communcation system used between train drivers and signallers, a statement from National Rail said.
