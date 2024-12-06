Left Menu

Asteria Aerospace enhances Indian army's eyes in the sky with supply of AT-15 VTOL drones

This delivery underscores the company's commitment to advancing India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative while meeting the rigorous demands of defence and homeland security operations.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:34 IST
Asteria Aerospace enhances Indian army's eyes in the sky with supply of AT-15 VTOL drones
Representative Image (Photo source: Asteria Aerospace). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asteria Aerospace has reached a major milestone by delivering its largest-ever contract of AT-15 Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) drones to the Indian Army. Asteria Aerospace stated that this achievement reflects its commitment to advancing India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative while meeting the stringent requirements of defence and homeland security operations.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Neel Mehta, Director and Co-founder of Asteria Aerospace, emphasised its significance. "This delivery of Asteria's indigenously developed AT-15 surveillance drones to the Indian Ministry of Defence demonstrates our unwavering support for meeting the evolving needs of our defence forces," said Mehta.

He added, "These man-portable drones are equipped with advanced features, including best-in-class flight performance in high-altitude areas, integrated high-resolution day and night cameras, and support for precision artillery targeting. We are confident that they will play a crucial role in enhancing the Indian Army's surveillance capabilities." The AT-15 drone is a state-of-the-art surveillance platform engineered for performance in challenging environments. Its unique blended wing design ensures superior aerodynamics and high wind resistance, making it ideal for operations at altitudes of up to 6,000 metres above mean sea level.

With vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, the drone can be launched and recovered from confined spaces, making it suitable for tactical deployments. Additionally, it offers extended flight times of up to 120 minutes and a range of 20 kilometres, enabling long-duration reconnaissance missions over vast areas. The drone is equipped with an integrated EO-IR (electro-optical and infrared) payload featuring high-zoom capabilities, ensuring reliable intelligence gathering in both day and night conditions.

Constructed entirely from composite materials, the AT-15 is robust, lightweight, and portable, making it a highly versatile tool for modern battlefield requirements. Asteria Aerospace's 28,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art design and production facility in Bengaluru plays a key role in the development and manufacturing of these advanced drones. The facility includes a DSIR-recognised R&D lab, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and compliance. Additionally, the company maintains a strategic office in Gurugram to better serve its diverse clientele, including government and defence agencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024