India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

India U20 men's team ended in a 0-0 draw with Yemen during a closed-door friendly in Bengaluru. The match is part of their preparation for AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers in Uzbekistan. Set to face Syria, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh from August 31, the team heads to Tashkent by August 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 21:15 IST
India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate
India and Yemen U20 skippers with match officials before a friendly match in Bengaluru. (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI

The India U20 men's soccer team faced Yemen in a closed-door friendly match that ended in a 0-0 tie on Thursday in Bengaluru. This game marks the first of two friendlies between the two teams as India ramps up its preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

The match took place at the Centre for Sports Excellence. According to AIFF Media, India will again meet Yemen on Sunday, August 23. These preparations are crucial for the team as they will travel to Uzbekistan to compete in the qualifiers scheduled from August 31 to September 6.

Building off previous victories against Singapore, India aims to carry its momentum forward. The team will depart for Uzbekistan on August 26, allowing time to adjust to local conditions. They face opponents Syria, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh in their upcoming qualifying matches.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Unveils 'Toughest Sanctions' in Effort Against Iran

U.S. Unveils 'Toughest Sanctions' in Effort Against Iran

Global
2
Scorching Heat Forces PSG to Relocate Ligue 1 Opener

Scorching Heat Forces PSG to Relocate Ligue 1 Opener

Global
3
Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Global
4
Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026