India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

The India U20 men's soccer team faced Yemen in a closed-door friendly match that ended in a 0-0 tie on Thursday in Bengaluru. This game marks the first of two friendlies between the two teams as India ramps up its preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

The match took place at the Centre for Sports Excellence. According to AIFF Media, India will again meet Yemen on Sunday, August 23. These preparations are crucial for the team as they will travel to Uzbekistan to compete in the qualifiers scheduled from August 31 to September 6.

Building off previous victories against Singapore, India aims to carry its momentum forward. The team will depart for Uzbekistan on August 26, allowing time to adjust to local conditions. They face opponents Syria, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh in their upcoming qualifying matches.