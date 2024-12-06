Left Menu

Setco begins exports of auto parts to US market

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:07 IST
Setco begins exports of auto parts to US market
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat-based automotive component maker Setco on Friday said it has commenced exporting flywheels and covers manufactured by its subsidiary Lava Cast to the US market, and it plans to scale up exports of these parts going forward.

The shipment includes flywheels tailored for leading auto and auto ancillary players in the USA as well as covers designed for aftermarket distributors and remanufacturers, Setco Automotive said.

This consignment represents a significant milestone in the company's export journey, as the it looks to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality automotive components in international markets, Setco said.

''The competitive edge of our Lava Cast products, coupled with the higher margins offered by export markets, positions us strongly for sustained growth. We firmly believe the worst is behind us,'' said Harish Sheth, Chairman and MD, Setco Automotive Ltd.

As the company expands it presence in both domestic and international markets, he said, ''we remain committed to delivering superior quality and innovative solutions to our customers worldwide''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024