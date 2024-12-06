Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after November job growth soars

Updated: 06-12-2024 20:07 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as traders increased bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut this month after the November payrolls report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.6 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 44,824.29. The S&P 500 rose 6.3 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 6,081.38​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 43.2 points, or 0.22%, to 19,743.959 at the opening bell.

