AfDB to Lead $340M Moyi Power Project to Provide Clean Energy to Over One Million People in DRC

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has been named the mandated lead arranger for the Moyi Power Metro-Grids project, a $340 million private sector-led electrification initiative in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This groundbreaking project, developed by a consortium of Gridworks, Eranove, and AEE Power, will provide clean, reliable, and affordable electricity to over one million people in three isolated cities in DRC, a country facing one of the most severe energy access deficits globally, with more than 80% of its population currently without electricity.

The Moyi Power project is now ready to enter the financing stage and represents a significant leap toward addressing the energy crisis in DRC. Using an innovative approach that combines utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, the project aims to provide 24/7 electricity and street lighting to Bumba, Isiro, and Gemena. The name "Moyi," meaning "sun" in Lingala, reflects the project’s dedication to harnessing solar energy to power these communities.

A Transformative Approach to Energy Access

The Moyi Power project stands out as a key development, poised to serve as a replicable model for scaling energy access in DRC and beyond. Unlike traditional mini-grid solutions, Moyi’s solar PV system is designed for utility-scale delivery, making it an ideal solution for providing electricity to underserved urban and peri-urban areas. The project is expected to achieve self-sufficiency within its initial phase, with plans for further expansion over its 20-year concession.

Private Sector Partnerships Driving Progress

Dr. Kevin Kariuki, Vice President of Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, highlighted the strategic alignment of this project with the Bank’s core priorities: “The AfDB is proud to be the mandated lead arranger for the Moyi Power project. This initiative directly contributes to our High 5 priorities, especially ‘Light Up and Power Africa’, and supports our goals under Mission 300 and SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy). The Moyi project exemplifies how blended finance and private sector partnerships can successfully deliver clean, reliable energy to communities that need it most. It is an impactful model for future energy access projects in Africa.”

Chris Flavin, Interim Co-CEO of Gridworks, emphasized the importance of collaboration: “The consortium is thrilled to partner with the African Development Bank on the Moyi Power project. As the lead arranger, the AfDB’s expertise and leadership will be critical in ensuring the success of this initiative. The Moyi project will bring reliable, affordable electricity to homes and businesses in northern DRC and demonstrate a scalable model for delivering distributed utilities across Africa.”

A Step Towards Universal Energy Access in DRC

The Moyi Power project is a crucial step toward achieving universal energy access in the Democratic Republic of Congo. By providing access to clean, renewable energy, the initiative will improve the quality of life for residents in these remote cities, enhancing economic opportunities, healthcare, and education. Furthermore, the success of this project has the potential to influence similar initiatives across Africa, positioning it as a model for tackling energy poverty and advancing the continent's sustainable development goals.

Through this collaboration between the AfDB, Gridworks, Eranove, and AEE Power, the Moyi Power project demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships to drive sustainable development in Africa. This project is not only about addressing the immediate energy access challenges in DRC but also creating a long-term, scalable solution for the continent’s energy needs.