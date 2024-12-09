Left Menu

Mount Litera Zee School Unveils 'Litera Nova' Curriculum: A New Era in Education

Mount Litera Zee School introduces its new 'Litera Nova' curriculum focused on future-ready education. The curriculum emphasizes innovative pedagogy and personalized learning, unveiled during the LiteraVerse event. It also marks a rebranding of the school's visual identity, aiming to foster unique, well-rounded development among students.

Mount Litera Zee School, the flagship brand of Zee Learn Limited and a leader in K-12 education in India, marked a significant milestone with the launch of its transformative curriculum called 'Litera Nova'. The introduction of Litera Nova was celebrated during the LiteraVerse event, underscoring the institution's dedication to fostering future-ready learners through cutting-edge pedagogy.

The event highlighted the philosophy behind the Litera Nova curriculum, which combines unique pedagogy with an adaptive learning app designed to unleash students' potential. Zee Learn Limited's CEO, Manish Rastogi, emphasized that Litera Nova is more than a curriculum; it's a movement inspired by society's future needs, equipping students to excel in a rapidly changing world.

Alongside the curriculum launch, Zee Learn revealed a new brand and visual identity for Mount Litera Zee School. The redesigned identity encapsulates a vision for modern, learner-centered education, emphasizing uniqueness and growth. This rebranding reflects Zee Learn's commitment to reimagining education and empowering learners to become empathetic, innovative leaders.

