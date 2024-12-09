Tragic Turn on the Road: 20 Labourers Injured in Madhya Pradesh Vehicle Overturn

A tragic accident occurred in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, where a pick-up vehicle transporting labourers overturned, leaving many injured.

The accident happened around 9 am as the labourers were en route to Mahuakheda village for work.

Out of the 35 passengers, approximately 20 were injured, with eight in critical condition now receiving treatment at a government medical college. Police official Lokesh Dabar stated that the vehicle was speeding, causing the driver to lose control. While the vehicle has been seized, efforts continue to locate the driver, who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)