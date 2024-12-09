Tragic Turn on the Road: 20 Labourers Injured in Madhya Pradesh Vehicle Overturn
In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a pick-up vehicle carrying 35 labourers overturned near Amarpur village. Around 20 labourers sustained injuries, with eight in serious condition. The vehicle was speeding, leading to driver losing control. The driver fled the scene while police impounded the vehicle.
The accident happened around 9 am as the labourers were en route to Mahuakheda village for work.
Out of the 35 passengers, approximately 20 were injured, with eight in critical condition now receiving treatment at a government medical college. Police official Lokesh Dabar stated that the vehicle was speeding, causing the driver to lose control. While the vehicle has been seized, efforts continue to locate the driver, who fled the scene.
